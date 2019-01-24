Tufan ship starts combat activity in Caspian Sea

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tufan type border guard ship S-206, built at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service was launched into the Caspian Sea on January 23, starting its combat operations, Report informs citing the press service of the State Border Service.

It was noted that strengthening the service and combat capabilities of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, which performs crucial duties on ensuring border security in the Caspian Sea, as well as the provision of the reliable security of the infrastructure on production and transportation of oil and gas, is of great importance: "The launch of the service- combat activity of the border guard ship by the Azerbaijani frontier guards, who are always ready to perform every combat task with pride and honor under the guidance of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev who is always faithful to Heydar Aliyev's statehood, was welcomed with great enthusiasm."