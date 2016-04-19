Sniper training course graduation was held - VIDEO

 Top
    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The next graduation of sniper training course was held at the Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces. Successful graduates were presented certificates.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

    Main objective of course is to improve snipers' survival capabilities in difficult terrain and bad weather conditions and to develop their marksmanship skills.

    Snipers from all military units of the Ministry of Defence are going to attend the courses in which advanced knowledge and methodologies are applied.

