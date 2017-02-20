SIPRI: Military imports in Azerbaijan 20 times higher than in Armenia

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military imports of Azerbaijan exceeded 20 times the purchase of Armenia in years 2012-2016.

Report informs, says the report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on global spending on armaments.

The report highlights the military import of Azerbaijan and Armenia, taking into account significant differences in amounts. Thus, during 2012-2016 military imports in Azerbaijan were 20 times higher than in Armenia. In 2012-2016, Azerbaijan has also entered the top five countries, where the bulk of the export volume of Russian weapons were delivered: India (38%), Vietnam (11%), China (11%), Algeria (10%) and Azerbaijan (4%).