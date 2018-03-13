SIPRI: Azerbaijan takes 27th place for arms import

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan takes the 27th place in the world in terms of arms imports during 2016-2017 years.

Report informs, this is evidenced by a report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

According to report, Azerbaijan purchased arms worth $ 551 million in two years.

Notably, during this period, Azerbaijan imported from Israel four units of the OPV-62 combat ships, 40 UAV’s Orbiter units, and 215 Spike-NLOS anti-tank missiles.

Along with this, the republic purchased ten units of the 122-mm multiple-launch rocket system RM-70 from the Czech Republic.

Azerbaijan imported 36 units of multiple rocket launchers TOS-1 (Solntsepk) from Russia, 40 BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, and 800 units of assault antitank weapon units “Chrysanthemum”. Slovakia supplied 18 units of 152-mm motorized Howitzer "Dana".

Armenia, in turn, took 54th place in the rating, importing armament in amount of $ 124 million during this period.

The rating of the largest exporters of military products was headed by the United States, Russia, France, Germany and China, which provided 74% of the total world arms exports in 2013-2017.