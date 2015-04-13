Ships of Russian Navy to enter the Baku port

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Crews of small missile and artillery ships "Svijazhsk", "Uglich", "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala" in the Caspian Sea began to prepare for the exercises with Navy of Caspian states. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia.

"In the process of preparing the ship's crew will conduct exercises on various subjects, which will fulfill the task of joint maneuvering squadron and perform combat exercises with artillery fire at air and sea targets", - stated in the Southern Military District of Russia.

In carrying out the tasks of combat service in June ships of the Russian Navy will make calls at the ports of Baku (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan).