 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ships of Russian Navy to enter the Baku port

    Russian Navy ships began to prepare for exercises with the Caspian countries

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Crews of small missile and artillery ships "Svijazhsk", "Uglich", "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala" in the Caspian Sea began to prepare for the exercises with Navy of Caspian states. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia.

    "In the process of preparing the ship's crew will conduct exercises on various subjects, which will fulfill the task of joint maneuvering squadron and perform combat exercises with artillery fire at air and sea targets", - stated in the Southern Military District of Russia.

    In carrying out the tasks of combat service in June ships of the Russian Navy will make calls at the ports of Baku (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi