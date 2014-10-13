Ships of Russian Caspian Fleet to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 16, "Dagestan" and "Grad Sviyajsk" ships of the Russian Federation’s Caspian Sea Fleet are scheduled to pay an official visit to Baku. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the command and staff of the ships will visit the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs.

The delegation will be received by the Command of the Navy of Azerbaijan and will become familiar with the educational process in the Azerbaijan Higher Naval School.

In the framework of the program, crew’s tour to become better acquainted with the cultural and historical monuments in Baku, as well as, a football match is planned to hold.

The visit will last till October 19.