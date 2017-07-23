 Top
    Russian warships arrive in Baku - VIDEO

    Warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will take part in the competitions, which will be held from 1 to 11 August© Foto: mod.gov.az

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ In order to participate in the international competition "Sea Cup-2017" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, a small missile ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" and a rescue tugboat "SB-45" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku on July 23.

    Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will take part in the competitions, which will be held from 1 to 11 August.

