Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 23 the small-size gunnery ships "Volgodonsk" and "Makhachkala", as well as a rescue tugboat "SB-45" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku to participate in the international competition "Sea Cup-2018" to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.