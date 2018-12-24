Russian Ambassador: Our military technical cooperation with Azerbaijan is developing actively

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/6dee82a00c30cf7ea72bbf968f53d346/7f9b159d-ea8a-48cb-8181-3e4cb4891379_292.jpg

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is developing very actively," Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov stated at a press conference.

"The defense ministers of our countries contact several times a year. This year, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has visited Baku three times. Naval ships pay friendly visits to the ports of Azerbaijan," Bocharnikov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has also actively participated in Russian military competitions over the past few years. "This all shows the spirit of the commonwealth and the spirit of mutual understanding that exists between our countries," the ambassador added.