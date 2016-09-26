Russia will show latest military and civil helicopters at ADEX 2016

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Helicopters Concern will showcase the latest developments and production models of military and civil helicopters at ADEX 2016 exhibition in Baku.

Report informs citing the Russian RIA Novosti.

"Within the event, Russian Helicopters will showcase actual range of civil and military helicopters as well as the latest developments. The attendees will be able to got acquainted with Mi-38 transport and passenger helicopters, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 Alligator", the information declares.

According to Deputy Director General Igor Chechikov, Azerbaijan is traditionally one of the most important partners of the Russian Helicopters. He said that the holding offers most advanced design and the latest helicopters to its partners as well as ready to provide timely after-sales maintenance and modernization of existing equipment.

Holding experts plan to conduct talks with the traditional and potential customers of helicopter equipment and maintenance services as well as sign a number of documents, which will allow to significantly expand cooperation with the authorities of Azerbaijan.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition - ADEX 2016 will be held from September 27 to 30.

200 companies from over 30 countries attend the exhibition this year.