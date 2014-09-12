​Russia will complete delivery of T-90C tanks to Azerbaijan at the beginning of 2015

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will complete delivery of hundred T-90C tanks to Azerbaijan at the beginning of 2015. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, this was stated by the advisor to Director General of "Rosoboronexport" Essen Topoyev who headed delegation of the company at the ADEX 2014 exhibition in Azerbaijan.

According to Topoyev, Moscow will complete delivery of a large consignment of weapon and military equipment to Baku on a package of agreements of 2010 in 2017. "We signed a big package in 2010 which included a number of items. All terms are different, so we have exported a part of products this year, something was completed, and we will complete the delivery of certain items in 2015. All deliveries were calculated to be completed until 2017," Topoyev stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan proposed "Rosoboronexport" to prepare offers on creation of repair centers and services of helicopters and armored machinery in the country: "So far it is at the level of proposals and addresses of the customer. Our side will prepare proposals on the organization of the certified service center of helicopter equipment and the similar item - on armored equipment."

On September 11, I Azerbaijani International Exhibition ADEX 2014 on the defensive industry opened in Baku Expo Center. 200 companies from 34 countries of the world and 22 official delegations take part in it.