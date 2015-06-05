​Russia intends to increase the supply of ammunition to Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Tehmash" Concern plans to increase its share in the supply of ammunition available to the external market to 40-45% from the current 32-35% in the next few years.

Report informs, it was stated to the journalists by the deputy director of the concern, Vladimir Tikhonov.

"We have a strategy, a specific task - we need to go to 40-45% in a few years. Now we hold it, we estimate 32 to 35% of the external market available to us," - he said.

As Tikhonov explained, the available market - is "the country, which purchases ammunition openly as from us so from our competitors." In particular, we are talking about Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Algeria and other countries. "It is clear that we have no one to invite us to supply ammunition for NATO", - said the representative of the concern.

Totally, five countries are armed by Tehmash. "And all this is instead of their own workings or NATO countries' design. That is, the real competition," - said Tikhonov.