Rocket and artillery formations carried out live-fire training exercises in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the troops combat training plan for 2018, the Rocket and Artillery formations conducted live-fire training exercises using 122 mm Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and 152 mm guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Modern automated control systems have been applied to ensure high accuracy and intensity of practical combat firing during the training.

The command staff highly appreciated the training, skills, and ability of military personnel who destroyed the identified targets of the imaginary enemy.