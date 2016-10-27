Retired major-general of Azerbaijan passes away

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Armed Forces faced bereavement.

Report informs, retired major-general Ali Imran oglu Kazimov passed away on October 26 at age 60 after protracted illness.

Notably, Ali Imran oglu Kazimov was born on February 17, 1956 in Nurgud village of Ordubad district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

He had higher military education in Military Academy of Home Front and Transport in Leningrad in 1989-1992. He returned to Azerbaijan after collapse of Soviet Union as captain 2nd rank.

From December, 1993 till September, 1994 he participated in defense of Azerbaijani land as deputy brigade commander.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!