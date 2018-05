Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in international events. Report informs, the information about this spread by Ministry of Defence.

Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in post conflict reconstruction and development courses to be held in Bucharest (Romania) from 12 to 17 October and in the course of an improved military terminology in Budapest (Hungary) from 12 to 22 October.