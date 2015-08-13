Representatives of Azerbaijani Navy welcomed Caspian Sea Fleet warships in Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The official visit of Caspian Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Makhachkala" and "Volgodonsk" small artillery ships, as well as "Anatoly Gujvin" small hydrographic vessel to Baku started on August 13.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that Russian warships were welcomed by the representatives of Azerbaijani Navy and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan.

The visit will last up to August 16.