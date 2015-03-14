Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to participate at international events

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ / Several international events to be held for military servants. As from March 16 to 20 in Salzburg (Austria) training cources within the framework of evaluation and opinion of operational capabilities, in Helsinki (Finland) courses of evaluation and feedback program for operational capabilities of the combat readiness of the Army's, from March 18 to 20 in Minsk (Belarus) a regional seminar on the application of international humanitarian law to be launched.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in these events.