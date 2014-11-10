Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to attend international events

 Top
    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The seminar on "The role of strategic conception in defense planning process" will be held in Baku on November 11-14, as well as, the conference and exhibition on "Innovative energy facilities used in the military field" will be held on November 12-13 in Vilnius (Lithuania). Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will attend the events.
