Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Intermediate Mountain Training Summer Course" will be conducted in Sachkhere (Georgia) from July 25 to August 19, "Alpendistel" Mountain Training will be conducted in Mittenwald (Federal Republic of Germany) from 26 to 28 July.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in the above-mentioned events.