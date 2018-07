Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara (Turkey) will host the courses on international microsurgery from February 22 to 26, as well as leadership courses for junior commanders will be held in Vyškov city (the Czech Republic) from February 22 up to March 18.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are attending the international events.