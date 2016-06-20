Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participate in international events.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, executive courses and NATO courses on communication and information systems are held from 20 to 24 June in Latina (Italy) and courses MAREVAL (NATO) in Toulon (France) from 20 to 25 June, an international course on the 11 Vienna Documents from 20 to 30 June in Gelsenkirchen (Germany) and courses on defense management in the context of security will be held from June 20 to July 1 - in Tbilisi (Georgia).