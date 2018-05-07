Representatives of Azerbaijan Army take part in international events

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Azerbaijani Army participate in the "Climbing Initial Training Course" in Predeal (Romania), in the Combined Training Conference (CTC 18-1) in Oberammergau, (Germany), in the "Emergency Management of Battlefield Injuries Course" in Budapest (Hungary), in the 5th planning meeting of the "REGEX 18" exercises in Belgrade (Serbia), in Partner National Military Representative (PNMR) Seminar in Stavanger (Norway) and in the "NATO Medical Evaluation (MEDEVAL) Course" in Tartu, Estonia.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.