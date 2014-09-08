Representatives of Azerbaijan Armed Forces to take part in 3 international events

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Armed Forces will take part in command-staff exercises held in three countries, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
A seminar on training professional sergeants in Naples city (Italy) from September 8 to 12, security management course on a wide range of defense in Tbilisi (Georgia) to September 19, Rapid-Trident-2014 command-staff exercise in Lviv city (Ukraine) from September 11 to 28 will be held.
The representatives of Azerbaijan Armed Forces will take part in international events.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook