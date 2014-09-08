 Top
    Representatives of Azerbaijan Armed Forces to take part in 3 international events

    Command-staff exercise will be held

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Armed Forces will take part in command-staff exercises held in three countries, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

    A seminar on training professional sergeants in Naples city (Italy) from September 8 to 12, security management course on a wide range of defense in Tbilisi (Georgia) to September 19, Rapid-Trident-2014 command-staff exercise in Lviv city (Ukraine) from September 11 to 28 will be held.

    The representatives of Azerbaijan Armed Forces will take part in international events.

