Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will take part in the international events, Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The evaluation course of the Army combat readiness will be held in Oberammergau, Germany on September 1-5 and the training course on a Cyber Defense will be held in Ankara, Turkey till September 12.

The members of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in both courses.