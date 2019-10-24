Readiness of units for the winter period is being checked

According to the annual training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a group of officers of the Main Department for Logistic Support of the Ministry of Defense checks the state of readiness for the winter period of the units deployed in the frontline zone that are fulfilling tasks in mountainous and harsh climatic conditions, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The state of readiness of units for the winter period, the supply of military personnel in accordance with the standards of the winter period, the equipping of soldiers' barracks and other facilities for various purposes with heating systems are checked under the leadership of Major General Gadir Nasibov.

Centrally providing all military units with fuels and lubricants, and also other necessary spare parts and equipment, as well as providing them with scheduled maintenance is being under control to ensure uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and military equipment during the winter period.