​Prime Minister of Georgia visits pavilion of Azerbaijan at the ADEX 2014 exhibition

Gurze-2 is the modified version of Gurze armored car created on the basis of the off-road Toyota Hilux 12 pickup and presented at the end of 2012. Gurze-2 differs from the previous version by remotely operated turret with the device of night vision and a machine gun, and also protection of the engine.
I. Garibashvili showed high interest in production of Azerbaijan. After that he also had a look at stands of other companies presented at the exhibition.
The Georgian Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze, and also representatives of power departments of this country.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
