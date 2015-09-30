 Top
    Presidential order to mark 160th jubilee of General Samad bey Mehmandarov made public

    The Cabinet of Ministers is to solve the related questions

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 160th jubilee of General Samad bey Mehmandarov, the outstanding military figure, defense minister of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Report informs.

    The Ministries of Defense, Education and Culture and Tourism are empowered to prepare and implement an action plan on the occasion of the 160th jubilee of General Samad bey Mehmandarov.

    The Cabinet of Ministers is to solve the related questions.

