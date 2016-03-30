Russian ​Presidential Commission discuss issue of arm supplies to Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 29 in Nizhny Novgorod Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the presidential commission on military-technical cooperation with foreign countries. The meeting also discussed the issue of weaponry supplies to the CIS countries, in particular, in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Kommersant newspaper.

It notes that the Russian side provided T-90S tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Mi-17V-1 helicopters, as well as signed a contract on supply of 18 units of TOS-1A to Azerbaijan.

Also the meeting discussed implementation of the contracts, in particular for the delivery of BTR-82A to Azerbaijan.