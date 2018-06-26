President: One of the most important decisions of ADR was decision on creation of Azerbaijani army

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "One of the most important decisions taken by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was a decision on creation of the Azerbaijani army".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forcesç Ilham Aliyev said at the solemn military parade at the Azadlig Square in Baku.

"Unfortunately, the life of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was not long, after two years the republic collapsed and Azerbaijan lost its state independence. It again proves that preserving of independence is more difficult than to achieve it," the head of state said.