President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the NATO summit in Wales

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 4, the NATO summit started in the city of Newport, Wales. Report infroms, President of Azerbaijan attended the summit.

Delegates from the NATO member states and ISAF partner countries, the UN and other international organizations participated in the event. The officials of the UN and European Union also joined the summit.

The agenda of the summit includes crisis in Ukraine, Afghanistan’s future, tackling new threats, strengthening support for the Armed Forces, strengthening partnerships, Iraq and Syria crisis.

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

Addressing the Summit’s meeting on Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen greeted heads of state and government. The Secretary General said the meeting is one of the most important in NATO’s history.

Then the participants paid tribute to servicemen, who died in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron expressed satisfaction with holding of the event in Wales. “NATO is an important alliance for our future,” he said. David Cameron thanked the countries for joining the ISAF program and contributing to security in Afghanistan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the summit.

The summit will last till September 5. The next stage of the cooperation with Australia, Georgia, Jordan, Finland and Sweden will be discussed at the summit.

The previous summit was held in Chicago in 2012.