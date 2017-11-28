President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at military unit in Aghjabadi

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of his visit to Aghjabadi district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense.
Report informs, Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov reported to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
The headquarters, military hostels, a canteen, medical point and other necessary buildings were built in the military unit. The headquarters has service rooms and a conference hall. All conditions have been created here.
President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visited the military hostels and viewed the social and living conditions created for personnel.
President Ilham Aliyev was informed about an interactive training and practice system.
