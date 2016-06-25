President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a new administrative building of General Staff of Armed Forces

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a new administrative building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Report informs, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed conditions created here. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the building. There is a museum reflecting the life and activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev here. The building houses several conference rooms.

All rooms in the six-storey building, which occupies a total area of 12600 square metres, were provided with modern equipment.

Then President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activity of the Central Command Post.

Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan`s Armed Forces and Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov informed the head of state that all conditions were created here for 140 servicemen.

Video conferencing with the main command posts was established here.

President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev viewed multi-purpose military hardware.