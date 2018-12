President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard commander

11 December, 2018 10:45

https://report.az/storage/news/4c66e29b429cb071ebee89dcf7fb0790/f47ece1f-9772-445b-927e-6029fa97995b_292.jpg Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Commander Qasem Rezaee, Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.