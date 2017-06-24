President Ilham Aliyev opens revolver-type grenade launcher ammunition plant in Shirvan

© President.az

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a revolver-type grenade launcher ammunition plan in the city of Shirvan. The plant of “Sharg” Production Union of the Ministry of Defense Industry will produce different types of ammunition for 40x46 mm MSGL 40 revolver-type grenade launcher.

Report informs, Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov informed the head of state about the plant.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed the button to launch the plant, which has seven production units.

The annual production capacity of the plant in a single shift mode is 15,000 units of ammunition. After viewing the plant, the head of state met with a group of employees of the Ministry of Defense Industry and servicemen of the Ministry of Defense.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.