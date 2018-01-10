President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will acquire new weapons

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan will acquire new weapons in 2018".

Report informs, the head of state said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development of 2017 and objectives for future.

Saying that military power of Azerbaijan increased and that Azerbaijani Army is one of the most powerful armies in the world according to the international ranking, the President of Azerbaijan added that measures will be taken in this area in coming years and new weapons will be bought.