President Ilham Aliyev attended ADEX 2016

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2016) at the Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, the head of state has got acquainted with product stands of different companies.

Notably, 260 products are being demonstrated at the exhibition, which is held with official initiative and support of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan. 250 companies from 45 countries as well as 25 official delegations from 20 countries participate in the exhibition.