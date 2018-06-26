 Top
    Close photo mode

    President: Azerbaijan will never accept occupation

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan will never accept occupation".

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev said at the solemn military parade at the Azadlig Square in Baku.

    He said that Azerbaijan must restore its territorial integrity and will restore it: "We had to create a strong army and today I can say with confidence that we has achieved it. Today Azerbaijani army is among the most powerful armies in the world. Army building is our main duty".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi