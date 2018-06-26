President: Azerbaijan will never accept occupation

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan will never accept occupation".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev said at the solemn military parade at the Azadlig Square in Baku.

He said that Azerbaijan must restore its territorial integrity and will restore it: "We had to create a strong army and today I can say with confidence that we has achieved it. Today Azerbaijani army is among the most powerful armies in the world. Army building is our main duty".