Population of Baku expressed opinion over downed Armenian helicopter

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ 92,8% of capital's residents feel a sense of pride and respect for the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.Report informs these are the results of a public survey conducted by the monitoring center "Opinion".

According to the information, in January 2011, this figure was 91%.

The vast majority of people in the capital are confident that, if necessary, the Azerbaijani army is able to solve the Karabakh problem by military means.

According to the survey, influence of army in society at a high level.Answering the question "In the case of recruitment of a family member would you approve his service or try to prevent it," 86.5% of respondents said they would not hinder the service of relatives in the army.Only 7.2% of respondents said that they would prevent service of the family.

6.3% of respondents refused to answer the question.

The survey also revealed a high public interest in the incident, which occurred recently on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Baku residents positively regarded shooting down an enemy helicopter by Azerbaijani soldiers.

98% of respondents said that they are taking it positively, and 2% did not answer the question.

As for a solution to the Karabakh conflict, 65% of respondents were in favor of the settlement of the problem through negotiations, while 35% said they preferred solution to the conflict by military means.