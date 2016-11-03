Plan of bilateral military cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Ministry of Defence left for Islamic Republic of Pakistan to participate in the "7th meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group".

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Current state and prospects of bilateral military cooperation as well as joint activities to be undertaken were considered during the meeting.

Plan of bilateral military cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the end of the event.

The meeting of the Working Group with the participation of senior officers is held annually in the next order in Azerbaijan, as well as in Pakistan.