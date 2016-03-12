Pilots in "TURAZ Falcon - 2016" exercises performed flights to get to know area - VIDEO

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ "TURAZ Falcon - 2016" joint exercises tactical-flights continues. According to the scenario Azerbaijan and the Turkish Air Force pilots were flying out to get to know the area, Report was informed by press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A briefing was held for pilots before the flights, weather conditions and other technical issues were discussed.

Turkish fighter pilots in MiG-29 and Su-25 attack aircraft and the Azerbaijani military pilots in F-16 fighter aircraft performed flights.

Exercises keeps going.