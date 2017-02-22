Paramount Group keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan in aviation and shipbuilding

Abu Dhabi. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ South African company Paramount Group intends to further strengthen its activities in Azerbaijan.

Report's correspondent seconded to the defense exhibition IDEX-2017 told by the founder and chairman of Paramount Group Ivor Ichikowitz.

According to him, the company is proud to be able to assist Azerbaijan in the creation of the defense industry in the country.

Notably, the Paramount Group is implementing a project for the production of mine-protected, high-mobility armoured fighting vehicle in Azerbaijan since 2010.

"Mbombe" and "Marauder", as well as the modernization of the helicopters "Mi-24" and "Mi-17".