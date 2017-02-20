Pakistani Minister of Defense Production: We ready to establish joint ventures with friendly Azerbaijan

UAE, Abu Dhabi. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Pakistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in defense industry and implementation of joint projects".

Pakistani Minister of Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain told Report.

The minister said that Pakistan has great experience in the defense industry and good relations with Azerbaijan in this field.

"Azerbaijani President's visit to Pakistan will further deepen these relations. We see Azerbaijan as a friendly country and therefore, trying to deepen cooperation. We aim cooperation in a wide range - from low-caliber weapons and ammunition production, to aircraft manufacture. We are ready to establish joint ventures with friendly Azerbaijan and transfer technology", the minister noted.

According to him, there are no problems in the sale of “JF-17 Thunder” combat and “Super Mushshak” training aircrafts to Azerbaijan. We are ready to deliver "Super Mushshak" aircraft to Azerbaijan", he stressed.