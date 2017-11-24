Pakistani delegation pays a visit to military educational institutions

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat visited the Military College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on November 24.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting with the leadership of the Military College, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of military education.

Then General Z. M. Hayat delivered a lecture on "Hybrid Wars and Challenges of 21st Century Warfare" to the officers of various categories in the Training and Educational Center of the Armed Forces.