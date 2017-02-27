Pakistani company: We keen to transfer to Azerbaijan production technology for hand-held grenade launchers

Abu Dhabi. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani company GIDS (Global Industrial & Defence Solutions) is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of supply to ground troops, naval forces and interior troops.

Head of the company, retired Major General Tariq Javed told Report.

According to him, the company has been supplying arms to internal troops so far.

"We provide the internal troops with helmets and smoke grenades. As for naval forces and ground troops, we already have contracts and we are awaiting confirmation from higher ranks of the two countries", T.Javed said.

GIDS head also stated interest in transfer of technology to Azerbaijan for production of hand-held grenade launchers: "There is a specific agreement by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan".