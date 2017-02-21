Pakistan offers production of thermal imaging technology to Azerbaijan

Abu Dhabi. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan keen to purchase thermal cameras made by Pakistani company Shibli.

Report's correspondent seconded to the defense exhibition IDEX-2017 told by head of the company Muhammad Shibli Sayeed.

According to him, the company has sent samples of their products and experts to Azerbaijan last week in order to conduct tests by the Ministry of Defense Industry.

"During the defense exhibition IDEAS in Pakistan, Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan has expressed interest in this product. His Pakistani counterpart Rana Tanveer Hussain instructed us to work closely with Azerbaijan. We consider Azerbaijan as a home country and can send any product that country wants. But we are also interested in transferring technology producing thermal cameras, due to which Azerbaijan would produce thermal imaging cameras under its own brand and export to third countries", said M.S. Shibli has said.

Azerbaijan is mainly interested in thermal imagers of "Tarsier" and "Skua". Unlike the other analogue, they are easy to manage, could be installed on any machine gun or sniper rifle, have high productivity and a better price.