Over 1500 rescuers will attend Caspian 2017 exercises in Baku

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has informed.

“The concept of exercises envisages working out the interaction of international teams for emergency response activities on land and water, collision of ships, accidents, fires and collapse of buildings. Over 1500 firefighters, rescuers and 300 units of vehicles from all states of the Caspian Sea region will be involved in rescue exercises Caspian-2017 in Baku, November 2-4. The leaders of emergency authorities of Caspian Sea states and International Civil Defense Organisation are arriving. Russian group in the exercise will be led by deputy minister of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Vladlen Aksenov,” Russian ministry says.