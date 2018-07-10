OSCE carried out ceasefire monitoring exercise on Line of Contact

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 10, ended with no incident. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and the head of High Level Plannıng Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and a representative of the HLPG carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.