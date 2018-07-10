OSCE carried out ceasefire monitoring exercise on Line of Contact

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 10, ended with no incident. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and the head of High Level Plannıng Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and a representative of the HLPG carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook