Open Doors Day and the military oath-taking ceremony to be held on the occasion of the State Flag Day

The Open Doors Day will be organized on November 9 for parents and relatives of soldiers in military units of Azerbaijan Army, as well as the military oath-taking ceremony will be held for young soldiers in the training units and subunits on the occasion of the State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

On that day, the relatives of soldiers and members of the public will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as visiting official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks, and mess halls.

Within the framework of the Open Doors Day, it is planned to hold meetings of the command of military units with parents, during which all issues they are interested in will be discussed. The concert programs and other cultural events on the occasion of the State Flag Day will also be organized.