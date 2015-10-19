'Open Doors' will be held at military units of Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the relevant instructions of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, "Open Doors" for parents and relatives of military personnel will take place on October 25 at 11.00 in all military units.

Report was told in press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Visitors will have an opportunity to get acquainted with conditions in military units, as well as to visit the office and administrative buildings, a dormitory and a dining room for soldiers.

Meetings of commanders of military units with their parents, concerts and other cultural events will be organized in "Open Doors".