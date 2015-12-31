"Open Day" were held at all military units of Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year "Open Day" were held in all military units of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, the event is launched according to the relevant instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

Visitors will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the created conditions in the military units, as well as to visit the office and administrative buildings, a dormitory and a dining room for the soldiers.

In addition, it is planned to organize meetings of commanders of military units with the parents, holding concerts and other cultural events.